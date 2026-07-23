Turkey Consumer Confidence Improves In July

(RTTNews) - Households in Turkey remained less pessimistic in June, and the confidence rose further to the highest level in more than three years, survey data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.

The consumer confidence index rose to 89.8 in July from 87.9 in June. Moreover, this was the highest reading since May 2023, when it was 91.1. Nonetheless, a score below 100 indicates a pessimistic outlook.

The financial situation expectation of households over the next year improved, with the corresponding index rising to 91.4 from 89.5. Similarly, the index measuring the general economic situation over the next twelve months strengthened to 88.3 from 83.9. The index measuring the financial situation of households at present increased to 74.5 from 72.3.

The survey revealed that the sub-index for assessment on spending money on durable goods over the next 12 months remained less positive and eased to 105.1 from 105.9.