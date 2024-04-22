Turkey Consumer Confidence Rises In April

(RTTNews) - Consumer confidence in Turkey improved in April to the highest level in ten months, though the overall outlook remained pessimistic, a survey carried out by Turkstat and the central bank showed on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index climbed to 80.5 in April versus 79.4 in March. However, any reading below 100 indicates a pessimistic outlook.

The index measuring their own financial situation expectations over the next twelve months strengthened to 82.9 from 78.9.

Consumers' views about the future general economic situation rose to 78.1 from 74.9.

Meanwhile, the indicator reflecting the assessment of the current financial situation of households dropped to 65.0 in April from 66.6 in March.

Consumers were pessimistic about spending money on durable goods over the next twelve months, as the respective index dropped to 95.8 in April from 97.0 in the prior month.