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12.06.2026 11:44:04

Turkey Current Account Deficit Narrows In April

(RTTNews) - Turkey's current account surplus decreased in April from a year ago, according to data published by the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey on Friday.

The current account surplus dropped to $5.7 billion from $8.4 billion in the corresponding month last year.

The current account, excluding gold and energy, indicated a net surplus of $319 million in April.

The trade deficit in goods narrowed to $6.8 billion from $9.9 billion a year ago. Meanwhile, the surplus on services trade declined to $3.7 billion from $3.9 billion.

Data showed that the primary income deficit stood at $2.4 billion, almost unchanged since last year. The shortfall in the secondary income rose to $147 million from $134 million.

According to annualized data, the current account deficit decreased for the first time since September 2025 and was recorded as $37.0 billion in April.

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