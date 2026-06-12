|
12.06.2026 11:44:04
Turkey Current Account Deficit Narrows In April
(RTTNews) - Turkey's current account surplus decreased in April from a year ago, according to data published by the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey on Friday.
The current account surplus dropped to $5.7 billion from $8.4 billion in the corresponding month last year.
The current account, excluding gold and energy, indicated a net surplus of $319 million in April.
The trade deficit in goods narrowed to $6.8 billion from $9.9 billion a year ago. Meanwhile, the surplus on services trade declined to $3.7 billion from $3.9 billion.
Data showed that the primary income deficit stood at $2.4 billion, almost unchanged since last year. The shortfall in the secondary income rose to $147 million from $134 million.
According to annualized data, the current account deficit decreased for the first time since September 2025 and was recorded as $37.0 billion in April.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFriedenshoffnung im Iran: ATX geht nach Rekordhoch fester ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen -- US-Börsen schließen stärker -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich stark
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten am Freitag mit kräftigen Zuwächsen. Die US-Börsen konnten Gewinne verbuchen. Die asiatischen Börsen zogen zum Wochenschluss merklich an.