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30.03.2026 15:26:10

Turkey Economic Confidence Falls To 6-month Low

(RTTNews) - Turkey's economic sentiment weakened in March to the lowest level in six months after turning positive in the previous month, survey results from the Turkish Statistical Institute in Ankara showed on Monday.

The economic sentiment index dropped to 97.9 in September from 97.9 in August. Any reading below 100 indicates a pessimistic outlook.

Among sectors, manufacturing confidence declined to 100.0 from 104.1. The morale for the service sector eased to 113.2 from 113.8, and that for the retail trade fell to 113.6 from 115.9. Constructors expressed a more pessimistic attitude in March, and the index worsened to 80.6 from 83.9.

Confidence among consumers also weakened in March, with the respective index falling to 80.6 from 83.9 in February.

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