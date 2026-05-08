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08.05.2026 12:47:15
Turkey Industrial Output Falls 1.1% In March
(RTTNews) - Turkey's industrial production contracted in April after recovering in the previous month, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Friday.
Industrial output dropped 1.1 percent on a yearly basis in March, reversing a 2.2 percent rise in February.
Among sectors, mining and quarrying output contracted the most by 5.6 percent, and manufacturing production dropped 1.3 percent. On the other hand, utility sector output logged a strong growth of 5.8 percent.
On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 0.8 percent, in contrast to a 2.7 percent rebound in the prior month.
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