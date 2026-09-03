Turkey Inflation Eases To 5-month Low In August

(RTTNews) - Turkey's consumer price inflation moderated slightly in August to the lowest level in five months, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.

Consumer price inflation slowed to 31.5 percent in August from 31.8 percent in July. The expected inflation rate was 31.6 percent.

The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 33.8 percent from 37.5 percent. Inflation based on housing and utilities softened to 39.7 percent from 40.3 percent. Housing costs were 39.8 percent more expensive, while transport inflation climbed to 35.1 percent from 30.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 1.84 percent versus a 1.78 percent increase in July.

Separate official data showed that producer price inflation increased to 27.95 percent in August from 27.83 percent in July. Mining and quarrying prices alone grew 38.88 percent from last year, and manufacturing prices were 29.68 percent higher.

Monthly, producer prices rose 2.57 percent, faster than the 1.52 percent gain in July.