Turkey Inflation Eases To 61.78%, Lowest In 9 Months

(RTTNews) - Turkey's consumer price inflation eased further in July to the lowest level in nine months amid supportive base effects, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.

The consumer price index rose 61.78 percent year-over-year in July, slower than the 71.60 percent surge in June.

Further, this was the weakest inflation since October 2023, when prices had risen 61.36 percent.

"Annual inflation continued to trend down in July, helped by supportive base effects," Muhammet Mercam, chief economist at ING, said.

"The drop came despite revisions to the special consumption tax and administrative price adjustments, as well as upward pressure on food prices."

Among categories, there was a 104.50 percent jump in education costs, and housing costs grew sharply by 98.48 percent.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages alone surged 58.91 percent, and health costs rose 63.02 percent from last year.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 3.23 percent in July, after a 1.64 percent gain in June.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that producer price inflation also eased to a 9-month low of 41.37 percent in July from 50.09 percent in the prior month. Monthly, producer prices moved up 1.94 percent versus a 1.38 percent gain in June.