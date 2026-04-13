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13.04.2026 10:16:26

Turkey Retail Sales Growth Eases In February

(RTTNews) - Turkey's retail sales growth moderated for the first time in three months in February, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Monday.

The volume of retail sales climbed 15.6 percent on a yearly basis in February, slower than the revised 19.7 percent surge in January.

The annual sales growth in food, beverages, and tobacco eased to 6.4 percent from 9.8 percent, and that in non-food products, except fuel, softened to 21.3 percent from 27.6 percent.

Data showed that online retail grew 25.4 percent from last year, though slower than the 32.4 percent increase a month ago.

On a monthly basis, retail sales dropped 0.2 percent, reversing a 2.8 percent rise in January.

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