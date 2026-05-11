Turkey Retail Sales Growth Quickens In March

(RTTNews) - Turkey's retail sales growth accelerated in March to the highest level in more than two years, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Monday.

The volume of retail sales surged 21.2 percent on a yearly basis in March, faster than the 15.6 percent increase in February. Moreover, this was the fastest growth since February 2024, when sales jumped 25.8 percent.

The annual sales growth in non-food products, except fuel, quickened to 28.8 percent from 21.3 percent, and that in food products improved to 7.3 percent from 6.4 percent. Sales of automotive fuel were 10.6 percent higher compared to a year ago.

Data showed that online retail grew 20.7 percent from last year, though slower than the 25.4 percent increase in February.

On a monthly basis, retail sales advanced 2.6 percent in March, reversing a 0.2 percent fall in the prior month.