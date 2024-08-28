28.08.2024 09:48:37

Turkey Trade Deficit Narrows In July

(RTTNews) - Turkey's foreign trade gap decreased notably in July from the previous year as exports surged amid a fall in imports, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Wednesday.

The trade deficit dropped to $7.3 billion in July from $12.5 billion a year ago. In June, the trade deficit was $5.9 billion.

In July, exports increased by 13.8 percent annually, while imports fell by 7.8 percent.

The main partner country for exports during July was Germany, followed by the UK, USA, Iraq, and Italy.

Excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, the foreign trade shortfall was $2.98 billion.

On a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, exports grew 3.0 percent monthly , while imports slid by 3.9 percent.

