Turkey Trade Deficit Narrows In May

(RTTNews) - Turkey's foreign trade deficit decreased in May from a year ago as imports fell faster than exports, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Tuesday.

The trade deficit narrowed to $5.6 billion in May from $6.6 billion in the same month last year. The shortfall totaled $8.5 billion in April.

Excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, the foreign trade shortfall was $525 million.

Exports registered an annual decline of 9.5 percent, while imports were 10.8 percent lower.

During May, the main partner country for exports was Germany, followed by the USA, UK, Italy, and Spain. The country imported more from Russia and China.