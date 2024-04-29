Turkey's Economic Confidence Falls To 99.0

(RTTNews) - Turkey's economic sentiment weakened in April from a nine-month high in the previous month, survey results from the Turkish Statistical Institute in Ankara showed on Monday.

The economic sentiment index dropped to 99.0 in April from 100.0 in March.

Among components, the confidence index for the manufacturing sector held steady at 103.5, while the measure for services declined to 117.1 from 120.4.

Data showed that the consumer confidence index climbed to 80.5 in April from 79.4 in the previous month.

Similarly, the sentiment index for the retail sector improved to 115.5, while that for construction remained stable at 88.6.