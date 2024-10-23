Euro - Türkische Lira - Kurs (EUR - TRY)
Turkish Consumer Confidence Rises In October
(RTTNews) - Turkey's consumer confidence improved in October, survey data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Wednesday.
The consumer confidence index rose to 80.6 from 78.2 in September. However, a score below 100 indicates pessimistic outlook.
The index for current financial situation of households dropped slightly to 64.7 from 64.8 in the previous month. Meanwhile, financial situation expectation of households advanced to 82.1 from 77.4.
Consumers' general economic situation expectations improved to 75.3 from 74.5 a month ago. The index measuring consumers' assessment on spending money on durable goods over the coming twelve months posted 100.1 compared to 96.2 in September.
The consumer confidence survey was conducted in cooperation with the Turkish Statistical Institute and Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye.
