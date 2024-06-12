U.S. Consumer Prices Unexpectedly Unchanged In May

(RTTNews) - With a steep drop in gasoline prices partly offsetting a continued increase in shelter prices, the Labor Department released a report on Wednesday showing U.S. consumer prices were unexpectedly flat in the month of May.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index came in unchanged in May after rising by 0.3 percent in April. Economists had expected consumer prices to inch up by 0.1 percent.

Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices rose by 0.2 percent in May after climbing by 0.3 percent in April. Core prices were expected to increase by another 0.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the report said the annual rate of consumer price growth slowed to 3.3 percent in May from 3.4 percent in April. Economists had expected the pace of growth to remain unchanged.

The annual rate of core consumer price growth also slowed to 3.4 percent in May from 3.6 percent in April. The pace of growth was expected to dip to 3.5 percent.