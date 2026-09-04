U.S. Employment Jumps Far More Than Expected In August

(RTTNews) - Employment in the U.S. increased by far more than economists had expected in the month of August, according to a closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday.

The report said non-farm payroll employment surged by 162,000 jobs in August are rising by an upwardly revised 21,000 jobs in July.

Economists had expected employment to climb by 55,000 jobs compared to the loss of 23,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

The Labor Department also said the unemployment rate came in at 4.1 percent in August, unchanged from July. Economists had expected the unemployment rate to tick up to 4.2 percent.