Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
02.04.2024 16:10:33
U.S. Factory Orders Rebound More Than Expected In February
(RTTNews) - After reporting a steep drop in new orders for U.S. manufactured goods in the previous month, the Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing a significant rebound in factory orders in the month of February.
The Commerce Department said factory orders surged by 1.4 percent in February after plunging by a revised 3.8 percent in January.
Economists had expected factory orders to jump by 1.0 percent compared to the 3.6 percent slump originally reported for the previous month.
The report said orders for durable goods shot up by 1.3 percent during the month, while orders for non-durable goods jumped by 1.6 percent.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: Dow freundlich -- ATX mit moderaten Zuwächsen -- DAX fester -- Nikkei letztlich stark - Handel in China ruht
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Donnerstag etwas fester. Die Wall Street verzeichnet Aufschläge. Der Nikkei zog am Donnerstag an, während in China nicht gehandelt wurde.