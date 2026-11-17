(RTTNews) - Reflecting high mortgage rates, ongoing inflation pressure, elevated costs, rising labor shortages and hesitant buyers, the National Association of Home Builders released a report on Tuesday showing an extended slump in U.S. homebuilder confidence in the month of November.

The report said the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index tumbled to 25 in November after falling to 29 in October. Economists had expected the index to come in unchanged.

The housing market index decreased for the third straight month, dropping to its lowest level since hitting 24 in April 2012.

"Builders are confronting multiple challenges in today's economy," said NAHB Chairman Bill Owens. "Stepped-up immigration enforcement is keeping legal workers off job sites, deepening labor shortages and driving up costs."

He added, "Higher fuel prices are prompting subcontractors to raise their rates sharply, and with fewer buyers in the market, more builders are scaling back construction."

The NAHB said the index measuring current sales conditions plunged to 28 in November from 34 in October, while the index gauging future sales expectations dipped to 30 in November from 32 in October.

The index charting prospective buyer traffic also fell to 16 in November from 18 in October, hitting its lowest level in 15 years, excluding the start of the pandemic in 2020.

The report also said the latest HMI survey found that 46 percent of homebuilders reduced prices, the highest share in the post-Covid period. The average price reduction held at 6 percent for an eighth straight month.

Meanwhile, 68 percent of builders offered sales incentives, also a post-Covid high, marking the 20th consecutive month in which at least 60 percent of builders used them, the NAHB said.