|
17.11.2026 15:18:59
U.S. Industrial Production Unexpectedly Decreases In October
(RTTNews) - Industrial production in the U.S. unexpectedly decreased in the month of October, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve on Tuesday.
The Fed said industrial production fell by 0.4 percent in October after climbing by 0.7 percent in September. Economists had expected industrial production to inch up by 0.1 percent.
The unexpected decrease in industrial production came amid a sharp pullback in utilities output, which plunged by 4.3 percent in October after spiking by 4.4 percent in September.
Mining output also slid by 0.8 percent in October after dipping by 0.2 percent in September, while manufacturing output increased by 0.3 percent for the second straight month.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNVIDIA-Zahlen als wichtiger Termin: ATX und DAX beenden Handel deutlich leichter -- US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
An der heimischen sowie an der deutschen Börsen wurden am Dienstag kräftige Verluste eingefahren. An der Wall Street dominierten die Bären. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Dienstag nach unten.