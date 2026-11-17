(RTTNews) - Industrial production in the U.S. unexpectedly decreased in the month of October, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve on Tuesday.

The Fed said industrial production fell by 0.4 percent in October after climbing by 0.7 percent in September. Economists had expected industrial production to inch up by 0.1 percent.

The unexpected decrease in industrial production came amid a sharp pullback in utilities output, which plunged by 4.3 percent in October after spiking by 4.4 percent in September.

Mining output also slid by 0.8 percent in October after dipping by 0.2 percent in September, while manufacturing output increased by 0.3 percent for the second straight month.