Britische Pfund - US-Dollar

1,3575
 USD
-0,0032
-0,24 %
USD - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
USD/GBP
>
30.04.2026 16:37:45

U.S. Leading Economic Index Pulls Back Sharply In March

(RTTNews) - The Conference Board released a report on Thursday showing a pullback by its reading on leading U.S. economic indicators in the month of March.

The report said the leading economic index slid by 0.6 percent in March, more than reversing the 0.3 percent increase in February.

"After rising in February, the US LEI pulled back sharply in March, as building permits declined and consumer expectations and stock prices weakened," said Justyna Zabinska-La Monica, Senior Manager, Business Cycle Indicators, at The Conference Board.

She added, "The LEI continues to signal a slowdown in the economy over the coming months, as higher oil prices and supply chain tensions will likely place additional upward pressure on inflation and further reduce consumers' purchasing power."

Meanwhile, the Conference Board said the leading economic index fell by 1.0 percent over the six months between September 2025 and March 2026, more than halving the rate of decline of its 2.1 percent contraction over the previous six-month period.

The report also said the lagging economic index rose by 0.3 percent in March after inching up by 0.2 percent in February, while the coincident economic was unchanged in both March and February.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11:22 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
10:42 April 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
09:51 Staatsinsolvenz: Das sind die größten Pleiteweltmeister
09:04 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im April 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
08:41 KW 18: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

EZB, Fed und Tech-Bilanzen im Mittelpunkt: ATX geht leichter ins lange Wochenende -- DAX letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Leitindex tendierte am Donnerstag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex erzielte währenddessen Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen