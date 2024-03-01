01.03.2024 16:09:12

U.S. Manufacturing Index Unexpectedly Dips To 47.8 In February

(RTTNews) - Manufacturing activity in the U.S. unexpectedly contracted at an accelerated rate in the month of February, according to a report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Friday.

The ISM said its manufacturing PMI dipped to 47.8 in February from 49.1 in January, with a reading below 50 indicating contraction. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 49.5.

The unexpected decrease by the headline index partly reflected a downturn by new orders, as the new orders index slid to 49.2 in February from 52.5 in January.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX beendet Freitagssitzung stark -- DAX schließt nach neuem Höchststand fester -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Asiens Märkte gehen stärker ins Wochenende - Nikkei klettert auf Rekordhoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag Aufschläge. Der deutsche Leitindex setzte seine Rekordserie fort. Vor dem Wochenende waren an den US-Börsen Gewinne auszumachen. Am letzten Handelstag der Woche ging es in Asien ebenfalls bergauf, auch in Tokio gab es neue Rekordstände.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen