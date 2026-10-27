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27.10.2026 15:47:21

U.S. New Home Sales Pull Back Much Less Than Expected In September

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday showed a modest pullback in new home sales in the U.S. in the month of September.

The Commerce Department said new home sales fell by 0.6 percent to an annual rate of 676,000 in September after surging by 5.1 percent to a revised rate of 680,000 in August.

Economists had expected new home sales to plunge by 4.2 percent to an annual rate of 655,000 from the 684,000 originally reported for the previous month.

The much smaller-than-expected decrease in new home sales came as weakness in the Midwest and South was largely offset by strength in the Northeast and West.

The report said new home sales in the Midwest dove by 7.3 percent to an annual rate of 89,000, while new home sales in the South tumbled by 6.6 percent to an annual rate of 413,000.

On the other hand, new home sales in the Northeast skyrocketed by 28.0 percent to an annual rate of 32,000 and new home sales in the West soared by 21.4 percent to an annual rate of 142,000.

The Commerce Department also said the estimate of new houses for sale at the end of September was 476,000, down 1.0 percent from 481,000 in August and down 2.3 percent from 487,000 a year ago.

The estimate of new houses for sale represents 8.4 months of supply at the current sales rate, down from 8.5 months in August but up from 8.2 months in September 2025.

The report also said the median sales price of new houses sold in September was $400,400, up 3.9 percent from $385,400 in August but down 3.9 percent from $416,800 a year ago.

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