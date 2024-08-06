06.08.2024 14:38:22

U.S. Trade Deficit Narrows In June Amid Jump By Exports

(RTTNews) - Reflecting a sharp increase in the value of exports, the Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing the U.S. trade deficit narrowed in the month of June.

The Commerce Department said the trade deficit shrank to $73.1 billion in June from a revised $75.0 billion in May.

Economists had expected the trade deficit to decrease to $72.4 billion from the $75.1 billion originally reported for the previous month.

The narrower trade deficit came as the value of exports jumped by 1.5 percent to $265.9 billion, while the value of imports rose by 0.6 percent to $339.0 billion.

