Britische Pfund - US-Dollar

1,3069
 USD
0,0011
0,08 %
USD - GBP
19.11.2025 14:36:01

U.S. Trade Deficit Narrows Slightly More Than Expected In August

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday showed the U.S. trade deficit narrowed significantly in the month of August amid a steep drop in the value of imports.

The Commerce Department said the trade deficit shrank to $59.6 billion in August from a revised $78.2 billion in July.

Economists had expected the trade deficit to decrease to $61.0 billion from the $78.3 billion originally reported for the previous month.

The narrower trade deficit came as the value of imports plunged by 5.1 percent to $340.4 billion, while the value of exports crept up by 0.1 percent to $280.8 billion.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach den NVIDIA-Zahlen: ATX und DAX klar im Plus erwartet -- Börsen in Fernost uneinig - Nikkei zieht kräftig an
Am Donnerstag dürften sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt klar fester starten. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendieren derweil in verschiedene Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

