U.S. Trade Deficit Unexpectedly Narrows In September

(RTTNews) - Reflecting a sharp increase in the value of exports, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing the U.S. trade deficit unexpectedly narrowed in the month of September.

The Commerce Department said the trade deficit shrank to $52.8 billion in September from a revised $59.3 billion in August.

Economists had expected the trade deficit to widen to $63.3 billion from the $59.6 billion originally reported for the previous month.

The unexpectedly narrower trade deficit came as the value of exports jumped by 3.0 percent to $289.3 billion, while the value of imports climbed by 0.6 percent to $342.1 billion.