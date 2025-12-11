Britische Pfund - US-Dollar

1,3396
 USD
0,0004
0,03 %
USD - GBP
11.12.2025 14:39:34

U.S. Trade Deficit Unexpectedly Narrows In September

(RTTNews) - Reflecting a sharp increase in the value of exports, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing the U.S. trade deficit unexpectedly narrowed in the month of September.

The Commerce Department said the trade deficit shrank to $52.8 billion in September from a revised $59.3 billion in August.

Economists had expected the trade deficit to widen to $63.3 billion from the $59.6 billion originally reported for the previous month.

The unexpectedly narrower trade deficit came as the value of exports jumped by 3.0 percent to $289.3 billion, while the value of imports climbed by 0.6 percent to $342.1 billion.

Nach Leitzinssenkung der Fed: Asiens Börsen legen am Freitag teils kräftig zu
Vor dem Wochenende verzeichnen die Börsen in Fernost teilweise deutliche Gewinne.
