U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Edge Down To 209,000

(RTTNews) - The Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits edged slightly lower in the week ended February 9th.

The report said initial jobless claims slipped to 209,000, a decrease of 1,000 from the previous week's revised level of 210,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 218,000 from the 217,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average also dipped to 208,000, a decrease of 500 from the previous week's revised average of 208,500.

