Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
07.03.2024 14:35:27
U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Unchanged At 217,000
(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits came in unchanged from an upwardly revised level in the week ended March 2nd.
The Labor Department said initial jobless claims came in at 217,000, unchanged from the previous week's revised level.
Economists had expected jobless claims to come in unchanged compared to the 215,000 originally reported for the previous week.
Meanwhile, the report said the less volatile four-week moving average edged down to 212,250, a decrease of 750 from the previous week's revised average of 213,000.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinshoffnungen und US-Arbeitsmarktdaten im Blick: ATX und DAX pendeln um die Nulllinie -- Dow Jones höher -- Asiens Börsen zum Wochenschluss mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt bringen die starken Vorgaben keinen Schwung. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt sind unterdessen stabile Notierungen zu sehen. Die US-Börsen verzeichnen Aufschläge. An den größten Börsen in Asien waren am Freitag Gewinne zu sehen.