Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
|
15.08.2024 14:35:02
U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Dip To 227,000
(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed an unexpected decline by first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended August 10th.
The Labor Department said initial jobless claims fell to 227,000, a decrease of 7,000 from the previous week's revised level of to 234,000.
Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 235,000 from the 233,000 originally reported for the previous week.
The report said the less volatile four-week moving average also edged down to 236,500, a decrease of 4,500 from the previous week's revised average of 241,000.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit knappen Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte in der Verlustzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag Gewinne. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich am Freitag leichter. Die asiatischen Märkte legten vor dem Wochenende zu.