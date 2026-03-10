Euro - Britische Pfund

0,8656
 GBP
-0,0002
-0,02 %
GBP - EUR
10.03.2026 13:34:38

UK BRC Retail Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - UK retail sales increased in February on higher food sales, the British Retail Consortium said Tuesday.

Total retail sales increased 1.1 percent year-on-year in February, the same rate of growth as seen in the previous year.

Food sales expanded 2.9 percent, while non-food sales dropped 0.4 percent in February.

"February's grey, wet weather hit retail sales hard," BRC Chief Executive Helen Dickinson said.

She observed that spending was weak across most categories, online and instore, as households pulled back after Christmas and January's rebound.

"While retailers look to Spring and better weather to lift spirits and revive sales, conflict in the Middle East threatens knocking any recovery off course," Dickinson said.

Moreover, prolonged low consumer confidence adds strain on retailers already facing mounting cost pressures, higher taxes and a growing regulatory burden, she added.

