Euro - Britische Pfund - Kurs (EUR - GBP)
|
28.06.2024 08:54:47
UK Economy Expands 0.7% In Q1, More Than Estimated
(RTTNews) - The British economy recovered more than initially estimated in the first quarter, the latest data from the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday.
Gross domestic product grew 0.7 percent from the fourth quarter, when the economy shrank 0.3 percent. In the initial estimate, the rate of expansion was 0.6 percent.
With this, the country has now come out of a technical recession as the GDP contracted in the previous two quarters.
The expenditure breakdown showed that there were increases in the volume of net trade and household spending, partially offset by falls in gross capital formation and government consumption, the ONS said.
On an annual basis, GDP advanced 0.3 percent in the March quarter, revised up from a 0.2 percent rise estimated initially.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflation im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Asiens Märkte gehen fester aus der Sitzung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt ging mit kleinen Aufschlägen ins Wochenende. Der DAX präsentierte sich am Freitag wenig bewegt. Die US-Börsen gaben am letzten Handelstag der Woche nach. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Freitag auf grünem Terrain.