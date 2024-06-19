UK House Prices Rise For Second Straight Month

(RTTNews) - UK house prices increased for the second consecutive month in April, data released by the Office for National Statistics revealed on Wednesday.

Average house prices grew 1.1 percent on a yearly basis in April, faster than the revised 0.9 percent rise in March.

This was the second consecutive month with an annual growth in prices following eight months of annual falls in prices, the ONS said.

Data also showed that growth in private rents softened to 8.7 percent in May from 8.9 percent in April. This was below the record-high annual increase of 9.2 percent in March 2024.

Uncover key Economic Data this week with RTTNews Macroeconomic Calendar