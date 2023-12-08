UK Job Placements Decline In November

(RTTNews) - UK employers reduced recruitment in November amid weaker economic outlook, a survey report compiled by S&P Global showed Friday.

Permanent staff appointments declined at the second-fastest pace since June 2020. At the same time, temporary billings declined after two months of expansion.

Due to the slowdown in hiring and reports of redundancies, availability of workers increased for the ninth straight month. The upturn in permanent staff supply continued to exceed that seen for temp candidates.

Further, the report showed another fall in the rate of starting salary inflation in November. The increase in permanent starters' pay was the least pronounced since March 2021. At the same time, temp wages grew at the slowest rate in 33 months.

Demand for staff softened in November. This was the second time that total vacancies declined since February 2021.

Claire Warnes, Partner, Sills and Productivity at KPMG UK said the UK labor market remains tight towards the end of a difficult year.

With Bank of England looking like it will be keeping interest rates high for now, businesses will need to stay resilient to manage this period of flux, said Warnes.