UK Retail Sales Fall In June: BRC

(RTTNews) - UK retail sales declined in June as the cold weather in the first half of the year weighed on consumer spending, the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday.

Total retail sales fell 0.2 percent in June from the previous year.

BRC Chief Executive Helen Dickinson said the sales of weather sensitive categories such as clothing and footwear, and DIY and gardening were hit particularly hard. Electronics sales increased as football fans upgraded their home entertainment systems.

Summer may finally have arrived, but it did little to persuade consumers to hit the shops, said KPMG Head of Consumer, Retail & Leisure Linda Ellett.

Despite the warmer weather and the football providing opportunities for people to gather at home, food and drink sales were disappointing in June, said Ellett.

"The stimulus of good weather, Wimbledon and Euro 24, which was hoped would drive consumer spending, has so far failed to materialise and financial concerns remain with many households," Ellett added.

Sarah Bradbury, the chief executive of the data provider IGD said the election campaign has not impacted shopper confidence in June. But it might see a boost following the election.