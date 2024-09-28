|
28.09.2024 14:08:00
$4.8 Billion NASA Contract Sent Intuitive Machines Stock to the Moon
By now you've heard the news: Last week, NASA awarded Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ: LUNR) a contract to provide "GEO to Cislunar Relay Services" that will relay communications from Earth satellites (in geosynchronous orbits, or GEO) to the moon and back. The contract, which was awarded on Wednesday last week, sparked a massive rally in Intuitive Machines' stock price, which at one point was up 77%. The stock's given back some of its gains as investors, lucky enough to own it before the news broke, cashed in their profits. But at a share price recently circling $8, the gains remain significant: Roughly 50%.Here's what you might not know (yet), however: Even after that 50% gain, this space stock is a bargain.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Intuitive Machines Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
18.09.24
|Intuitive Machines-Aktie +61%: Milliardenauftrag der NASA lässt Anleger jubeln (finanzen.at)
|
12.08.24
|Ausblick: Intuitive Machines A mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
13.05.24
|Ausblick: Intuitive Machines A stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)