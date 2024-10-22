Šiauliu Bankas will announce Q3 2024 Financial Results





We would like to invite our shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join Šiauliu Bankas Investors webinar for Q3 2024 financial results and highlights scheduled on 31 October, 2024 at 8:30 pm (EET). The presentation will be held online in English.

The webinar will be hosted by Vytautas Sinius, CEO, Tomas Varenbergas, Head of Investment Management Division and Tautvydas Medžius, Strategy Partner, who will introduce the Bank’s financial results for the third quarter of 2024 and recent developments, as well participants questions will be answered.

Please send your questions in advance to tautvydas.medzius @sb.lt

How to join the webinar?

To join the webinar, please register via following link https://sb.zoomtv.lt . After successful registration You will be provided with the webinar link.

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Investment Management Division

tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt



