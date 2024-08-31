|
31.08.2024 07:00:27
‘Shocking experiences’: disabled people describe UK transport failures
Passengers recall problems on planes, buses, planes and taxi journeys, from missing ramps to untrained staffImproving disabled access to UK’s public transport ‘almost impossible’John Jenkins from Oxfordshire despairs when he has to take the train.“Both when booking ahead and just turning up, the other station has not picked up the phone so a ramp at the other end can’t be arranged or confirmed. I’ve missed multiple trains because of this,” said the 71-year-old wheelchair user. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
