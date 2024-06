1 AI Chip Stock That's More Than Doubled in a Year -- Is It Still Time to Buy?

When it comes to the manufacturing of advanced semiconductors used in artificial intelligence (AI) systems, there is a little-known segment of the industry that acts as the gatekeeper: metrology equipment.Chief among metrology equipment providers is KLA Corp., whose stock is sporting an incredible nearly 75% gain in the last one-year stretch. But a smaller peer, Onto Innovation (NYSE: ONTO), is up nearly 105%. Why? And is it still a buy? Metrology (the science of measurements) and process diagnostics and control (PDC, basically quality control on a manufacturing process) is a critical stage after a chip is designed. Early in the chipmaking process, metrology and PDC equipment ensure the new chip functions correctly and is free of defects that impact performance. Companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Intel rely heavily on metrology and PDC equipment when developing new and more advanced manufacturing processes.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel