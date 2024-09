1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock Down 25% to Buy Now

Next-generation cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike's (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock infamously plunged from its highs earlier this summer after a software update snafu crashed millions of Microsoft-linked computer systems worldwide. It was a bad look for the company and sparked concerns about losing customers to hungry competitors.It has been a couple of months since the outage, and CrowdStrike's first earnings report since the event gave little indication that the sky was falling.The Federal Reserve has begun cutting the rate it charges banks for overnight lending, potentially leading to interest rate cuts that will potentially invite higher valuations on growth stocks like CrowdStrike. If you haven't already, now is an opportunity to consider adding this high-flying AI stock to your portfolio while it's trading at a discount to 52-week highs.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool