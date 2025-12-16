Viking Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A12GD6 / ISIN: US92686J1060
16.12.2025 19:15:00
1 Bold Prediction for Viking Therapeutics in 2026
Upstart biotech company Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) is a potential takeover candidate in 2026. That's not a reason to buy the stock in itself, but does highlight the potential value in its product pipeline. Here's why major drugmakers might now be drawn to buying this relatively small player in the pharmaceutical industry.The recent bidding war between Pfizer and Novo Nordisk over Metsera (won by Pfizer) highlights the attraction of buying smaller companies with pipelines that have obesity treatments. Given that Viking has a dual GLP-1/GIP agonist, VK2735, in late-stage trials in both oral and subcutaneous (under-the-skin) forms, it's potentially a prime target.Investors were shocked in August when Viking's Venture phase 2 results for VK2735, an oral anti-obesity candidate, revealed a relatively high discontinuation rate of 20% due to adverse events (usually gastrointestinal) in the treatment group. It was disappointing, but there was no issue with efficacy, as evidenced by a 12.2% weight loss after just 13 weeks in the treatment group.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
