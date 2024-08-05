|
05.08.2024 15:00:00
1 Growth Stock Down 22% to Buy Right Now
It's been a tough past month-and-a-half for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) shareholders. Although the stock's up since the company reported solid second-quarter numbers a little over a week ago, it's also still down 22% from its mid-June peak.Rather than worrying about whether or not Chipotle stock's already made its ultimate low, investors might instead want to use what's left of this dip as a buying opportunity. It's a discount that Chipotle shares don't offer very often, or for very long.On the off-chance you're not familiar with it, Chipotle Mexican Grill is a Tex-Mex eatery. Its best-known for custom-made burritos and salad "bowls" that are not only delicious, but wrapped up and easy to eat. It's technically fast food, but it's also far from being just-another hamburger joint. It competes with outfits like Moe's and Qdoba, but with 3,530 stores Chipotle is by far the biggest name in the premium burrito business.
