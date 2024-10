1 Growth Stock Down 25% to Buy Right Now

At first glance, the drop in Realty Income (NYSE: O) may not seem profound. A 25% drop places it barely in bear market territory, and in a world where many prominent stocks are still down 75% or more since the 2021 bear market, such a drop seems less meaningful.However, investors need to remember that it is down 25% since before the pandemic! Although it is up significantly from its 2020 lows, high interest rates seem to have derailed a potential recovery.Nonetheless, with interest rates now falling, Realty Income stock has begun to gain some traction. Given the state of the business, investors may want to consider buying while it is still down.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool