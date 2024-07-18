|
18.07.2024 14:12:00
1 Growth Stock Down 31% to Buy Right Now
Like bargains? Investors should obviously be willing to pay a premium for the right stock. But if you can scoop up a great name at a discounted price, so much the better.With this in mind, growth-seeking investors may want to consider stepping into HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) stock while shares are down 31% from their April high. The reason for most of this weakness is obvious, but not necessarily sound. The doubters are looking past a couple of important key points here.If you're not familiar with it, HubSpot is a software company. Its core business is customer relationship management (or CRM) solutions, although it also provides many of the ancillary tools needed to operate in today's internet-centric marketplace. Content management, customer service, data analytics, and e-commerce are all in its wheelhouse. The $24 billion company did nearly $2.2 billion worth of business last year, up 25% from the prior year's top line.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|13,10
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWeltweite IT-Probleme: ATX und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt gaben vor dem Wochenende nach. Der US-Leitindex zeigte sich am Freitag in Rot. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte wurden zum Wochenschluss überwiegend von den Bären dominiert.