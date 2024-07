1 Growth Stock Down 31% to Buy Right Now

Like bargains? Investors should obviously be willing to pay a premium for the right stock. But if you can scoop up a great name at a discounted price, so much the better.With this in mind, growth-seeking investors may want to consider stepping into HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) stock while shares are down 31% from their April high. The reason for most of this weakness is obvious, but not necessarily sound. The doubters are looking past a couple of important key points here.If you're not familiar with it, HubSpot is a software company. Its core business is customer relationship management (or CRM) solutions, although it also provides many of the ancillary tools needed to operate in today's internet-centric marketplace. Content management, customer service, data analytics, and e-commerce are all in its wheelhouse. The $24 billion company did nearly $2.2 billion worth of business last year, up 25% from the prior year's top line.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool