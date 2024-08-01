|
01.08.2024 10:45:00
1 Growth Stock Down 33% to Buy Right Now
Between disappointing quarterly results, lowered guidance, and a handful of recent downgrades, Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) isn't exactly an exciting investment prospect at this time. Shares have fallen 33% from their February high to a two-year low, in fact, specifically because the market is losing hope.But as the old adage goes, it's always darkest before dawn. Smart investors should see this steep sell-off as a buying opportunity rather than a warning, understanding that this is still a great company. It's just bumping into a cyclical headwind. Indeed, Ulta may even be through most of that headwind.If you're not familiar with it, Ulta Beauty is a cosmetics, fragrance, and skincare retailer. The company operates more than 1,250 brick-and-mortar stores selling products at a wide range of price points. Many of its stores are also salons, offering services like hairstyling, waxing, facials, and makeup application.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
