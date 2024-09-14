|
14.09.2024 09:24:00
1 Growth Stock Down 35% to Buy Right Now
Nike (NYSE: NKE) has essentially been running in place the past five years, with its stock price down about 10% over that stretch. Meanwhile, the stock has lost more than a third of its value from its 52-week high hit last December.Despite its recent struggles, there are a few reasons why investors should consider picking up the stock at current levels.Nike has typically traded at a premium valuation, so it's rare to see the stock go on sale. However, in light of its recent struggles, investors can now find the stock in the bargain bin.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!