1 Growth Stock Down 40% to Buy Right Now

Share prices of energy drink maker Celsius (NASDAQ: CELH) took a dive over the past month, and the stock is now down about 43% from its peak in mid-May. Despite that, the stock has still been one of the market's biggest winners over the past five years, up roughly 4,400%.Let's look at why the energy drink-focused beverage stock short-circuited recently, and why now could be a good opportunity to buy it.Celsius stock's initial run-up was powered by the company's success at tapping into the female demographic of what had previously been a largely male-dominated energy drink market led by companies like Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) and Red Bull. The company then broadened its focus, and today, it says about half of its customers are male.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel