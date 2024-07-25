|
25.07.2024 17:55:00
1 Growth Stock Down 54% to Buy Right Now
Temperatures are heating up. Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) is cooling down. Shares of the sparkling sports drink company have plummeted 54% since hitting an all-time high of $99.62 in March. It's a stark reversal in fortune for the once high-flying stock that was breathing new life into the functional beverage market with its scintillating top-line growth.Celsius stock is still roughly where it was a year ago, more than doubling over the last three years. It's also a wealth-altering 25-bagger for anyone who owned it through the last five years. The starting lines are irrelevant beyond the taxable cost basis, though. Losing more than half of your money in four months in an otherwise bubbly market is enough to turn any stomach.And it's not just stomachs that are turning. Tailwinds have turned to headwinds. Bulls have turned to bears. Let's take a closer look at how things fell apart for the Celsius story, but also why now could be a good time to approach the discarded beverage stock from a contrarian perspective.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|13,70
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor Inflationsdaten aus den USA: ATX verliert -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich im Freitagshandel klar tiefer, während der deutsche Leitindex höher steht. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende mit gemischten Vorzeichen.