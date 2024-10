1 Growth Stock Down 55% to Buy Right Now

If you're looking for a bargain-priced growth opportunity, look no further than Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). Although shares are up more than 200% from their late 2022 low, they're also still down 55% from their 2021 peak. More importantly, they're currently chugging higher for all the right reasons.Here's everything you need to know, and why it could be a great addition to your portfolio.If you're not familiar with it, Shopify helps businesses of all sizes establish an e-commerce presence. Although platforms like eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are a simpler means of connecting with customers online, these third-party platforms lack the flexibility and customization that merchants increasingly want. They can also be relatively expensive to use.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool