1 Growth Stock Down 58% to Buy Right Now

Drive-thru coffee chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) has been an unstable investment so far. But the company is already profitable and growing like wildfire. Let me show you why Dutch Bros could be a great stock to buy now and hold for the long haul, despite its lofty valuation ratios.At first glance, Dutch Bros looks like a rebranded version of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX). The menu centers around coffee drinks with add-ins like pumpkin spice or Irish cream. Like Starbucks, the company also offers some snacks and lighter drinks, from lemonade and iced tea to frappucinos ("blended freeze" in the Dutch Bros lexicon) or hot cocoa. So far, there's hardly a difference in sight.But the two companies become more different the closer you look.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool