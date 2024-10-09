|
09.10.2024 14:00:00
1 Growth Stock Down 63% to Buy Right Now
Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) is often considered a bellwether of China's economy. It owns the country's largest e-commerce marketplaces and top cloud platform, as well as brick-and-mortar stores, a logistics business, and digital media services.Alibaba has been a high-growth stock over the past decade. From fiscal 2014 to 2024 (which ended in March), its revenue expanded at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33% as its adjusted net income increased at a CAGR of 19%. The stock soared from its initial public offering (IPO) price of $68 per American depositary share (ADS) on Sept. 18, 2014, to an all-time high of $306.16 on Oct. 27, 2020.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
