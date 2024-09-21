|
21.09.2024 12:55:00
1 Growth Stock Down 64% to Buy Right Now
There's no getting around the fact that Celsius (NASDAQ: CELH) stock has been tough to own for the past several weeks. Share prices are down a hefty 64% from May's peak -- and for good reason as sales growth is slowing. But that slowdown was to be expected given this up-and-comer's meteoric penetration of its market. And that's the crux of the buying opportunity created by the pullback.While the mathematical top-line growth may be slowing, it's still impressive growth, and the Celsius story is still a compelling one. The stock's simply suffering some predictable (but temporary) growing pains. Here's why it's a buy right now.On the off chance you're reading this and aren't familiar, Celsius is an energy drinks company in the same vein as Monster Beverage or Red Bull. It's distinctly different from the industry's two dominant players, however. Whereas Red Bull and Monster have been around for years and have established roots within the extreme-sports and casual energy-craving crowd, (relatively) latecomer Celsius largely aims at the fitness-minded market. It promotes itself as "the better-for-you, zero-sugar alternative to traditional energy drinks."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!