1 Growth Stock Down 65% to Buy Right Now

The year 2024 is one Celsius (NASDAQ: CELH) shareholders would like to forget. The stock has lost 65% of its value since its peak in May, and investors have turned on it amid an apparent inventory crunch.Nonetheless, the inventory issues are likely to be temporary. With a more normalized valuation, it may be time for investors to get back into the beverage stock. Here's why.Celsius has stood out in the beverage market by taking a different approach to energy drinks. Unlike competitors such as Monster Beverage or Red Bull, Celsius has placed a stronger emphasis on natural ingredients. It uses guarana extract as its stimulant, a form of caffeine derived from plants.Continue reading